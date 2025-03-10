Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

