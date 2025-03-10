Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 610 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 794,779 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,029,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,029,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 531,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 437,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,681,379.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,938,961.76. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $111,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,186.61. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,916 shares of company stock worth $3,186,069. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

