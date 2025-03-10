Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 610 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 794,779 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,029,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,029,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 531,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 437,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
