Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $232.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

