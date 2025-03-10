iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,953,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

