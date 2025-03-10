Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,470,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSSC opened at $64.99 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $519.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.