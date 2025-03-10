Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 9,153 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 887,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $40,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
