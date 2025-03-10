Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 348,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

