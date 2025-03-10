Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Lowered by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,049,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,828,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,669,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $3,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $115.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

