Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP opened at $49.38 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
