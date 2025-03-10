Altiora Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

