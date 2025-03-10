Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. CarMax comprises about 0.8% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 0.9 %

CarMax stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.