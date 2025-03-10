Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,780 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

