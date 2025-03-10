Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

