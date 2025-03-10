Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Innoviva by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 79.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,665,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,628,294.75. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

