Banco Santander S.A. Has $879,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $134.70 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.45 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.