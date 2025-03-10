PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $62,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

