Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. TD Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

