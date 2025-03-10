Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 117,551 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 117,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

