Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 22,300 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $116.78 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.