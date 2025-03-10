Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 1,838 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $50.22 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

