Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $2,686,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $355,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $98.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

