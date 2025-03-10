Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $288.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.59. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

