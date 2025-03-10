GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $288.90 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.59.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

