Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 9,273 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.