Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $445.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $536.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.37.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

