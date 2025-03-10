Tassel Capital Management Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

