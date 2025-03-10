Objectivity Squared LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up 3.5% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

