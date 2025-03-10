DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $90.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

