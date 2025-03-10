Callan Family Office LLC Invests $429,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE PLD opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76.
Prologis Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
