First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 57,243 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,243 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $154,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $262.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.27.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

