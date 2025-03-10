FWG Holdings LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FWG Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

