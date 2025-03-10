First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 67,443 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,443 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 37.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 292.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $953.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

