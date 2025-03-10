FWG Holdings LLC Sells 12,952 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

FWG Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 3.1% of FWG Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

