EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires 29,211 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 6.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

