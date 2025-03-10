EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,623,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,023,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 975,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

CommScope Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.30 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.