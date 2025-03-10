EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $29.52.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

