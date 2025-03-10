Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

