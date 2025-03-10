American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 916,133 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in American International Group were worth $213,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,475,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 323,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

