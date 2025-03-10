Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $157,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.