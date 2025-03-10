Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,132 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 153.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $929.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

