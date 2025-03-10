77,127 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FWRD opened at $20.70 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $599.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

