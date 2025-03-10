Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $82.38 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
