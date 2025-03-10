FWG Holdings LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

