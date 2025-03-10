Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

