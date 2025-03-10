FWG Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 9.9 %

RGTI stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI

About Rigetti Computing

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.