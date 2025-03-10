FWG Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Stock Up 9.9 %
RGTI stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
