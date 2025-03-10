Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,789 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $115,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.