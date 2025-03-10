BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 443.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

