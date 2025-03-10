Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE CCI opened at $97.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

