Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,863 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares during the period.

MLPX stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

