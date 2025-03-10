12,543 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,046,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,630,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,946,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,085,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $192.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

